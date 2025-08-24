SHIB Price Prediction for August 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is under sellers' pressure, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 2.32% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the support of $0.00001273. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a further correction to the $0.00001250 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel between the support of $0.00001173 and the resistance of $0.00001428.

As neither side is dominating, any sharp moves are unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.000012-$0.000014 is the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001294 at press time.