lumenswap_lottery
lumenswap_lottery

Elon Musk Says New Dogecoin Upgrade Is "Important"

News
Mon, 11/08/2021 - 20:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has already weighed in on the most recent #Dogecoin upgrade
Elon Musk Says New Dogecoin Upgrade Is "Important"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Elon Musk has already shared his take on Dogecoin’s most recent upgrade, calling it “important” in a new tweet.  

woj
woj

The billionaire’s comment came shortly after the much-hyped release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5.

As reported by U.Today, the hotly anticipated upgrade finalizes fee reduction for all users.

Relay defaults were introduced in the previous minor version of the software, which was the first phase of the process. The goal was to prepare the network for the most recent upgrade.

Related
SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings
During the second and final stage, the default fee rate of 0.01 DOGE has been set in the official Dogecoin wallet, and third-party wallet providers are likely to follow suit.

Musk, who recently said that he would become the first Dogecoin trillionaire, opined that the canine cryptocurrency would be able to win “hands down” against Bitcoin with significant performance improvements.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Crosses $3 Trillion Threshold for the First Time
11/08/2021 - 23:43
Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Crosses $3 Trillion Threshold for the First Time
Tor ConstantinoTor Constantino
related image Elon Musk Says New Dogecoin Upgrade Is "Important"
11/08/2021 - 20:33
Elon Musk Says New Dogecoin Upgrade Is "Important"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings
11/08/2021 - 19:30
SEC Succeeds In Forcing Ripple to Produce Recordings of Its Internal Meetings
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya