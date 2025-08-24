Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, however, there are some exceptions, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 0.17% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local level of $114,323. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, increased volatility is unlikely to happen by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is rather bearish.

If sellers' pressure continues, traders may witness a test of the support level of $111,919 within the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the support of $111,919. In this case, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of that mark. If it happens around it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $110,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $114,590 at press time.