XRP Price Prediction for August 24

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.38%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $3.0029. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $2.98 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $3.1427.

If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $3.30 mark.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. The rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $3-$3.30 is the more likely scenario.

XRP is trading at $3.0160 at press time.