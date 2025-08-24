Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for August 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 24/08/2025 - 15:08
    Can rate of XRP remain above $3 next week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Neither bulls nor bears are dominating on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has risen by 0.19% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 3.38%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is near the local support of $3.0029. If a bounce back does not happen by the end of the day, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a further correction to the $2.98 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, traders should pay attention to the nearest level of $3.1427.

    If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $3.30 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less clear. The rate of XRP is far from the main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $3-$3.30 is the more likely scenario.

    XRP is trading at $3.0160 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
