Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Last Week to Buy XRP at Discount? Price History Reveals Possible Scenario

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 24/08/2025 - 14:51
    XRP is week away from ultra-bullish fall, cryptocurrency's price history predicts
    Advertisement
    Last Week to Buy XRP at Discount? Price History Reveals Possible Scenario
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is a week from flipping the calendar to September, and according to price history by CryptoRank, this is where the fall setup usually forms. September itself isn’t a layup though as the average return for the month is +14.7%, but the median is -0.32%, which means a typical September is either flat or a bit red.

    Advertisement

    However, the month has thrown big winners before — +73% in 2018 and +46.9% in 2016 — and those exceptions are what keeps the average in the green.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/24/2025 - 13:45
    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Last Week to Buy XRP at Discount? Price History Reveals Possible Scenario
    What Does Bitcoin Do? Strategy's Saylor Answers With Just 2 Words
    Crypto Investor Loses $1.54 Million in Devastating Phishing Scam
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Stunning Prediction: Details

    Where the real statistical heavy hitters are clustered is Q4, not September. Across XRP's price history, the final quarter of the year averages +147.3% with a median ~+0.7% for the cryptocurrency.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: CryptoRank

    That split tells Q4 is dominated by a few monster runs rather than steady gains. Examples: 2013 (+150.6%), 2014 (+426.1%), 2017 (+1,064%), 2024 (+240.1%). On the other side, there were soft finishes like 2018 (-39.1%), 2019 (-26.5%), 2020 (-8.0%), 2021 (-12.7%), 2022 (-29.2%). In short: Q4 is where the extremes live.

    XRP in 2025

    This year’s path sets the stage cleanly. 2025 monthly: Jan. +46%, Feb. -29.3%, March -2.52%, April +4.98%, May -0.80%, June +2.95%, July +35%, Aug. -0.09% (to date). That puts Q3-to-date near +34.9%, a familiar pre-fall pattern where summer chop gives way to a higher-beta finish.

    Check out the monthly chart — XRP is testing the $3 area again. In previous cycles, sustained prints near this zone came right before multi-month legs higher. And then there's the seasonality: A pretty flat median September that often leads into a bigger Q4, where the average is boosted by a few really big runs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/24/2025 - 13:23
    XRP to $3.6 Next? Bulls Refuse to Back Down
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    This doesn't necessarily mean that 2025 will have the same kind of blowouts, but the timing does make sense. With one week left in August, the market is entering that time of year that has historically been XRP's biggest advance season — not because every fall is green, but because when the big years happen, they tend to happen in Q4.

    #XRP News #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 13:45
    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 13:23
    XRP to $3.6 Next? Bulls Refuse to Back Down
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Loaded Lions: From PFP Pioneer to Entertainment Powerhouse
    MovaChain Secures $100M Valuation Backed by Aqua1 Foundation and UAE's GeoNova Capital
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 14:51
    Last Week to Buy XRP at Discount? Price History Reveals Possible Scenario
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 13:45
    Don't Get Fooled by $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 24, 2025 - 13:23
    XRP to $3.6 Next? Bulls Refuse to Back Down
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all