Elon Musk Denies That His Associate Is Affiliated with Dogecoin Foundation

News
Sun, 10/24/2021 - 09:21
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk associate Jared Birchall wasn’t involved in the restoration of the Dogecoin foundation, according to the centibillionaire
Elon Musk Denies That His Associate Is Affiliated with Dogecoin Foundation
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied that Jared Birchall, the head of his family office, is on the advisory board of the re-established Dogecoin foundation.

In a recent tweet, the centibillionaire writes that neither he, nor Birchall, nor any of his associates are involved.

woj
woj

The clarification caused a lot of confusion within the Dogecoin community since it implies that the foundation lied about being affiliated with Musk’s team.      

As reported by U.Today, the renewed Dogecoin Foundation announced that it had relaunched, with Birchall, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus joining its board of advisors. The addition of Musk’s right-hand man to the board initially didn’t raise any suspicion and was celebrated within the community. Musk is known as one of the most vocal supporters of the meme coin, recently predicting that he would become the first Dogecoin trillionaire.     
 
The composition of the board remains the same, according to the official website of the organization.

Last month, the foundation showed its teeth, threatening copycat Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2) with legal action in order to protect the cryptocurrency’s brand.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits New All-Time High, Becomes Most Traded Cryptocurrency on Coinbase

Musk bemoans crypto scams

In a separate tweet, Musk complained about the proliferation of cryptocurrency scams on Twitter.

The centibillionaire, whose net worth recently surpassed the GDP of Portugal, has been speaking out against crypto fraudsters who impersonate famous people since 2018.

Last July, Musk’s Twitter account was hacked in order to promote a Bitcoin giveaway scam.

#Dogecoin News #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Edward Snowden Slams Cryptocurrency That Scans People's Eyeballs
10/24/2021 - 10:38
Edward Snowden Slams Cryptocurrency That Scans People's Eyeballs
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk Denies That His Associate Is Affiliated with Dogecoin Foundation
10/24/2021 - 09:21
Elon Musk Denies That His Associate Is Affiliated with Dogecoin Foundation
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits New All-Time High, Becomes Most Traded Cryptocurrency on Coinbase
10/24/2021 - 07:54
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits New All-Time High, Becomes Most Traded Cryptocurrency on Coinbase
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya