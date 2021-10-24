Elon Musk Denies That His Associate Is Affiliated with Dogecoin Foundation

Elon Musk associate Jared Birchall wasn’t involved in the restoration of the Dogecoin foundation, according to the centibillionaire

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied that Jared Birchall, the head of his family office, is on the advisory board of the re-established Dogecoin foundation.



In a recent tweet, the centibillionaire writes that neither he, nor Birchall, nor any of his associates are involved.

Neither Jared, nor me, nor anyone I know has anything to do with this foundation — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

The clarification caused a lot of confusion within the Dogecoin community since it implies that the foundation lied about being affiliated with Musk’s team.

Hello Elon! We are confused! — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) October 24, 2021

As reported by U.Today, the renewed Dogecoin Foundation announced that it had relaunched, with Birchall, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus joining its board of advisors. The addition of Musk’s right-hand man to the board initially didn’t raise any suspicion and was celebrated within the community. Musk is known as one of the most vocal supporters of the meme coin, recently predicting that he would become the first Dogecoin trillionaire.



The composition of the board remains the same, according to the official website of the organization.



Last month, the foundation showed its teeth, threatening copycat Dogecoin 2.0 (DOGE2) with legal action in order to protect the cryptocurrency’s brand.

Musk bemoans crypto scams

In a separate tweet, Musk complained about the proliferation of cryptocurrency scams on Twitter.

Plus crypto scams haha — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 24, 2021

The centibillionaire, whose net worth recently surpassed the GDP of Portugal, has been speaking out against crypto fraudsters who impersonate famous people since 2018.



Last July, Musk’s Twitter account was hacked in order to promote a Bitcoin giveaway scam.