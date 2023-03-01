Elon Musk-Shytoshi Kusama Identity Rumor Clarified Once and for All: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Rumors that the pseudonymous developer of Shiba Inu token and Shibarium EVM-compatible Layer 2 solution have been emerging here and there on Crypto Twitter for a long while already.

However, in February, after the launch of Shibarium beta had been confirmed a month earlier, they became more intense. However, now, a popular member of the SHIB army has refuted these rumors, stating that Kusama and Musk are two totally different people.

Besides, on a screenshot shared by another SHIB fan, Kusama himself says that he is not Elon Musk.

Shytoshi refutes rumor about him being Musk

Twitter user SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) began his tweet with a clarification related to the PAW project. Apparently, he meant PawSwap DEX out of the two PAW tokens, stating that it is not a part of Shibarium and has never claimed to be, but it wants to support the Layer 2 solution and build on Shibarium.

Then, he addressed rumors about Shytoshi and Elon Musk, stating that these are "fake rumors," and "he is not Elon," adding that nobody else has been clarifying this issue.

Another SHIB fan left a comment under the tweet, sharing screenshots from correspondence with Shytoshi. In one of them, he said: "Here's a tip. I'm not Elon."

Here's how this Kusama-Musk theory emerged

Earlier this year, several SHIB enthusiasts posted screenshots of tweets from Musk and Kusama, giving them as suspicious and as something that may prove that the tech mogul and developer of SHIB might be the same person.

These included Musk and Kusama posting the same symbol on Twitter, a dot. Musk, as it turned out later, was likely checking the algorithm that measures engagement on Twitter. The SHIB army recently assumed that Shytoshi adds these dots to his Twitter bio once he is done with one task and moves on to the next one.

Over the weekend, he added first one dot symbol to his Twitter bio, and on Sunday, another two, making the symbol look like "…". On the same day, he published another Medium post about the upcoming Shibarium beta release. The article was about the Shibarium intake mechanism, which should be used by every project that wants to build, donate, promote or support the Layer 2 protocol in any other way. In that post, Shytoshi also published the address of the Shibarium website.