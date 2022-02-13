Dogecoin Surges as Elon Musk Reignites McDonald's Rumors

To the delight of Dogecoin fans, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has added more grist to the McDonald’s rumor mill by tweeting the sweat droplets emoji at the official account of the fast-food giant.



The billionaire’s reply came shortly after McDonald’s started teasing its followers with an announcement that appears to be slated for Feb. 13.



Trader Cantering Clark saw the recent interaction between McDonald’s and Musk as a potentially bullish catalyst for Dogecoin, claiming that he went long on the popular meme coin.

He certainly wasn’t alone. Dogecoin has rallied almost 9%, outperforming other major cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin continues to display anemic price action.

Rival Shiba Inu is also up more than 5% over the past 24 hours.



As reported by U.Today, Musk tweeted that he would eat a McDonald's Happy Meal if the legendary fast-food giant were to accept the Dogecoin cryptocurrency.



McDonald’s, which has been an inspiration for crypto-related memes, nudged Tesla to accept Grimacecoin, a made-up cryptocurrency, in return. The response inadvertently led to the creation of another meme coin on the Binance Smart Chain.

Super Bowl commercial FAQ:



Q: Will dogecoin make an appearance at the super bowl?

A: Maybe? There's gonna be a lot of crypto commercials, it's possible there will be a reference in one



Q: Should I get all disappointed and pitchforky if there isn't?

A: No, don't be lame, please — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 13, 2022