Elon Musk Reveals When Tesla Will Resume Allowing Bitcoin Payments

News
Sun, 06/13/2021 - 18:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Here’s when Tesla plans to give Bitcoin payments another go
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the e-car manufacturer will resume Bitcoin payments when the cryptocurrency’s clean energy usage reaches the 50 percent threshold: 

When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions.

In addition, Musk denied pumping and dumping Bitcoin, describing the accusations recently made by Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka as “inaccurate.”      

The centibillionaire has once again confirmed that Tesla only sold 10 percent of its holdings in late April in order to test the cryptocurrency’s liquidity without moving its price.  

Tesla suspended Bitcoin payments due to the adverse environmental impact of mining on May 12, triggering a sharp market correction.

Bitball Bitball

According to Ark Investments, over 70 percent of Bitcoin miners are already powered by renewable energy, but estimates can vary widely.     

China's ongoing crackdown on the crypto mining industry is expected to accelerate Bitcoin's transition to green power.         

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

