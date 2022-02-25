Elon Musk Reportedly Bought Bored Ape NFT for Almost 600 ETH

News
Fri, 02/25/2022 - 09:08
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Buyer of this top-tier NFT piece could potentially be Tesla and SpaceX CEO
Elon Musk Reportedly Bought Bored Ape NFT for Almost 600 ETH
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the NFT collector who goes by Derek.eth on Twitter, the top-tier Bored Ape NFT piece, under the number 1,837, has been sold to an anonymous buyer who decided to spend almost 600 ETH on it.

Previously, Deepak (Derek) was selling the piece for 690.420 ETH, referring to widely known "meme numbers" that are often used by Musk in his tweets. But later on, he lowered the price for the piece to 569, most likely to sell it quicker.

The BAYC#1837 has been sold to the moonpay-eth buyer, which could have been used by Musk to purchase the piece indirectly. The theory was also shared by blockchain insider Colin Wu in his Twitter account.

The only thing that speaks against the theory is Musk's relationships with Twitter NFT profile pics and the NFT industry in general. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has previously called out the Twitter management team on the abundance of bots and scammers under every Twitter post related to NFTs and cryptocurrencies.

Related
Three Bitcoin Indicators Suggesting Bottom Is In

The Dogecoin developer and co-founder also joined Musk and criticized Twitter's lack of action to keep the social media platform safe from scammers and bots.

NFTs ignore crypto market bloodbath

Despite the strong correction on the crypto market, the NFT industry does not seem to suffer that much from the massive outflows from the market. The floor price of numerous top-tier collections remained at the same level as months ago.

The most recent disruptive event for the industry was the NFT heist on the OpenSea platform, where a hacker was able steal approximately $3 million worth of NFTs, including Bored Ape Yacht Club pieces, and sell them on the OpenSea's competitor platform LooksRare.

#NFT News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Terra LUNA Rises 25% as Crypto Market Rebounds
02/25/2022 - 12:03
Terra LUNA Rises 25% as Crypto Market Rebounds
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano, Luna and Solana Recover from 10% to 20% as Crypto Market Recovers
02/25/2022 - 11:44
Cardano, Luna and Solana Recover from 10% to 20% as Crypto Market Recovers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu Returns to Top 10 of Most-Purchased Tokens by Whales
02/25/2022 - 10:44
Shiba Inu Returns to Top 10 of Most-Purchased Tokens by Whales
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan