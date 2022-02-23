Elon Musk Posts Hilarious Meme About Web3 and Ethereum

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called attention to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin’s eccentric fashion choices with the help of a hilarious meme

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to post a hilarious meme in an apparent attempt to take a jab at Web3.

The three-panel meme comic posted by the centibillionaire depicts the evolution of the internet.

The Web1 section is accompanied by a photo of Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.



The second panel is devoted to Web 2.0, the term coined in the early 2000s by Silicon Valley oracle Tim O'Reilly. Hence, the meme shows a picture of actor Jesse Eisenberg, who portrayed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in "Social Network," David Fincher's Oscar-winning movie.



Finally, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin is supposed to embody Web3, the next iteration of the internet technology that is powered by blockchain technology, in a hilarious bear costume that he wore at the high-profile at ETHDenver, an Ethereum-oriented conference that took place in Denver, Colorado.

Has anyone seen web3? I can’t find it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

Buterin’s fashion choices recently sparked plenty of discussions on social media. Some joked that the near costume actually marked the start of another bear market. In fact, Buterin recently claimed that another crypto winter would be beneficial for the industry.The Ethereum co-founder also wore Shiba Inu-themed pants, enthralling the community of the second-biggest meme cryptocurrency.The intended message behind Musk’s recently posted tweet remains unclear, but many started sharing corny memes in response.A slew of companies have jumped on the Web3 trend, Musk has been highly critical of one of the hottest buzzwords in tech. In late December, he said that the whole thing was “more about marketing than reality.” The billionaire has also repeatedly mocked the technology with contemptuous tweets.