    SHIB Beats All Solana Meme Coins in This Crucial Metric: Ethereum Foundation Researcher

    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu now surpasses all other meme coins on market, according to Justin Drake from Ethereum Foundation
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 14:11
    SHIB Beats All Solana Meme Coins in This Crucial Metric: Ethereum Foundation Researcher
    In the course of a recent podcast set up by Bankless, Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake surprised the cryptocurrency community by saying that he believes SHIB to be outshining all other meme coins on the crypto market, except Dogecoin.

    SHIB surpasses all Solana meme coins

    On the podcast, Drake debated Solana cofounder Anatoly Yakovenko, with Ryan Sean Adams and David Hoffman from Bankless also present and moderating the Ethereum-Solana debate.

    During the debate, Drake pointed out that SHIB running on Ethereum surpasses all the manifold meme cryptocurrencies that were built and run on the Solana blockchain.

    In the course of the discussion, Drake stated that while there are tens of thousands (or even hundreds of thousands) of meme coins built on Solana, their cumulative market capitalization value does not exceed $10 billion. In the meantime, Drake said, there is just one meme cryptocurrency on Ethereum, called Shiba Inu, with a market capitalization of $15 billion.

    Apparently, he believes that SHIB surpasses them all in terms of quality. Some of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies on Solana include Bonk (BONK) and dogwifhat (WIF). Their market caps are $2,103,567,889 and $3,233,889,469, according to CoinGecko.

    “And this is where we see the distinction between quality and quantity,” Drake victoriously told Yakovenko. Dogecoin remains the only meme cryptocurrency ahead of Shiba Inu, with a market capitalization to the tune of $23,130,494,872 and sitting in eighth place on the CoinMarketCap scale, while SHIB occupies eleventh place.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Solana #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogecoin News
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
