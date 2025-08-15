Binance Lists Two Major Cryptocurrencies on BNB Chain: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has revealed the addition of two cryptocurrencies, Hedera (HBAR) and Sui (SUI), to the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) network.

Advertisement

In a new official post today, Aug. 15, Binance stated it has completed the integration of Hedera (HBAR) and Sui (SUI) on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC) Network, with deposits and withdrawals now open. Hedera (HBAR) is the 17th largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and trading at $0.246. SUI ranks as the 14th largest cryptocurrency with a market valuation of $10.45 billion and trading at $3.69.

The move remains significant since it expands the BSC network's multi-chain support by allowing users to deposit and withdraw HBAR and SUI through the network. This cross-chain functionality enables DeFi and staking use cases as well as trading flexibility for both assets within the BNB Smart Chain network.

Advertisement

Binance and BNB news

To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance Futures has revealed its decision to launch the USELESSUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage on Aug. 15 at 12:15 p.m. (UTC).

Binance will also open trading for Reservoir (DAM) on Binance Alpha starting Aug. 18 at 11:00 a.m. (UTC). In addition, Binance Futures will launch DAMUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage on the same day at 12:30 p.m. (UTC).

BNB, the native token of the BNB chain, reached a record-breaking $868.68 on Aug. 14, 2025, a long way from its ERC-20 beginnings in 2017. From an exchange token to powering a significant global blockchain, this milestone represents years of constant innovation. BNB Chain is preparing for a major upgrade that will combine CEX-grade speed and UX with full decentralization.