    'It's Going to Be Explosive...': Samson Mow Predicts $10 Million Bitcoin

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Samson Mow forecasts Bitcoin's explosive rise to $10 million amid current market conditions
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 11:24
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Crypto entrepreneur Samson Mow projected an explosive rise for Bitcoin, predicting the cryptocurrency could sometime reach $10 million. This forecast comes in a period of nothing, with the BTC price stabilizing around $70,000 since mid-May and trading sideways. The lack of significant price movement has frustrated traders and investors, leading to speculation about market manipulation.

    Adam Back, a key figure in the cryptocurrency space with ties to Bitcoin’s mysterious creator Satoshi Nakamoto, suggested that the current price suppression might be due to certain sellers urgently needing cash. 

    These sellers, according to the programmer, are offloading their holdings, and once their limited supply is exhausted, the market could start to rise again. He indicated that data supports the presence of basis trading, where collateral is BTC rather than Bitcoin ETFs, and highlighted that buying activity is still occurring through CME futures, which points to latent demand.

    Mow supported Back's analysis, noting the rise in short interest from new, less experienced traders who misinterpret the cash and carry trade. He argued that the significant shorting activity on futures is likely unsustainable and those involved could face massive liquidations soon, driving Bitcoin’s price upward. Mow likened the current suppressed state of the price to a compressed coil ready to spring, suggesting that it is poised for a dramatic increase.

    Furthermore, he emphasized that Bitcoin trading below $70,000 is an anomaly given its trajectory. He expressed confidence that not only would $1 million per Bitcoin eventually seem like a bargain, but the price would ultimately surge to $10 million, making it a pivotal investment for the future.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

