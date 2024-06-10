Advertisement
    Iggy Azalea Introduces Huge Utility for MOTHER Tokens: Details

    Mushumir Butt
    Users can now purchase phones and month-to-month cell plans with Iggy Azalea's MOTHER tokens
    Mon, 10/06/2024 - 11:51
    Australian rapper Iggy Azalea is set to enhance the utility of her recently launched cryptocurrency, Mother Iggy (MOTHER), by integrating it into a new telecommunications venture. This initiative, announced less than a month after the token's release, aims to allow users to purchase phones and services with MOTHER tokens, marking a significant step in the token’s evolution.

    Azalea shared her excitement on X, revealing that she would be relaunching the telecommunications company she cofounded. She mentioned that customers would be able to purchase phones or month-to-month cell plans using MOTHER or Solana (SOL), with an ad campaign and rollout planned for later in the week. This statement indicates a strategic expansion of MOTHER token's applications, potentially increasing its adoption and value.

    In a follow-up tweet, Azalea specified that Unreal Mobile would be the service provider for these phones. She mentioned a variety of phones would be available for purchase if required. Sphere Labs, responsible for the payment infrastructure, will manage the transactions, although it currently does not have its own native token.

    MOTHER token’s trajectory

    Introduced in late May on the Solana blockchain, the MOTHER token initially experienced volatile trading due to uncertainty about its true issuer. Despite this, the token has started to gain traction, bolstered by strategic moves and utility expansions. The launch of a MOTHER merchandise store last week contributed to a rally in the token’s value.

    This latest development has further boosted MOTHER’s market performance, with the token appreciating 20.96% in the past 24 hours, surpassing gains in the broader meme coin sector, according to CoinMarketCap data. The coin is currently trading at $0.1835, and it has surged by 837.07% since its launch last month.

    The relaunch of Azalea’s telecommunications company with MOTHER token integration could significantly enhance the token’s practical use, transforming it from a speculative asset into a functional currency. If successful, this initiative could set a new standard for other celebrities and influencers looking to embed their cryptocurrencies into real-world products and services.

