Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Elon Musk says he may talk to Doge Army via Twitter Live within next 3 days

The Dogecoin community might soon get a chance to talk to Twitter boss Elon Musk , according to a recent conversation between the latter and prominent DOGE-themed account Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo). In this conversation, the person behind the account suggested that Elon Musk briefly join the DOGE community on Twitter Spaces to answer a couple of questions and discuss memes. Musk replied by saying that the chat will “maybe” happen “closer to Christmas,” which means that it may take place either today or tomorrow, on Saturday, Dec. 24.

XRP accepted as payment by top Dubai real estate developer

According to info shared by @WKahneman, XRP holders will now be able to purchase homes in Keturah Reserve, a new luxury residential complex in one of Dubai's most sought-after residential areas, Meydan. Keturah Reserve will feature super homes, villas and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. In addition to XRP, those interested in purchasing a residence in Keturah Reserve can choose to pay in other cryptos, such as USDT, BTC, ETH, USDC, LTC, BCH, Link, UNI, COMP, CHZ and many more.

72.46 billion SHIB dumped by biggest whales overnight

Data provided by WhaleStats demonstrates that, yesterday, the top 100 whales on the Ethereum chain have dumped more than 72.4 billion SHIB . The worth of the aforementioned amount of meme tokens is approximately $600,000. At the moment, these whales are holding a total of $48,082,449 worth of SHIB, which is $615,000 less than on Dec. 20. However, Shiba Inu continues to rank among these whales' top 10 holdings. Besides, the canine crypto managed to regain 15th place on CoinMarketCap, a popular crypto reference site.

Dogecoin (DOGE) now listed on top European crypto exchange: details