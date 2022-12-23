Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Fri, 12/23/2022 - 15:03
article image
Valeria Blokhina
Check out U.Today’s news digest and make sure you are up to date with the latest events in the industry!
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Elon Musk says he may talk to Doge Army via Twitter Live within next 3 days

The Dogecoin community might soon get a chance to talk to Twitter boss Elon Musk, according to a recent conversation between the latter and prominent DOGE-themed account Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo). In this conversation, the person behind the account suggested that Elon Musk briefly join the DOGE community on Twitter Spaces to answer a couple of questions and discuss memes. Musk replied by saying that the chat will “maybe” happen “closer to Christmas,” which means that it may take place either today or tomorrow, on Saturday, Dec. 24.

Related
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk No Longer World’s Richest Person

XRP accepted as payment by top Dubai real estate developer

According to info shared by @WKahneman, XRP holders will now be able to purchase homes in Keturah Reserve, a new luxury residential complex in one of Dubai's most sought-after residential areas, Meydan. Keturah Reserve will feature super homes, villas and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. In addition to XRP, those interested in purchasing a residence in Keturah Reserve can choose to pay in other cryptos, such as USDT, BTC, ETH, USDC, LTC, BCH, Link, UNI, COMP, CHZ and many more.

72.46 billion SHIB dumped by biggest whales overnight

Data provided by WhaleStats demonstrates that, yesterday, the top 100 whales on the Ethereum chain have dumped more than 72.4 billion SHIB. The worth of the aforementioned amount of meme tokens is approximately $600,000. At the moment, these whales are holding a total of $48,082,449 worth of SHIB, which is $615,000 less than on Dec. 20. However, Shiba Inu continues to rank among these whales' top 10 holdings. Besides, the canine crypto managed to regain 15th place on CoinMarketCap, a popular crypto reference site.

Dogecoin (DOGE) now listed on top European crypto exchange: details

The Dogecoin community has a reason to celebrate as one of the top European crypto exchanges, Bitstamp, has finally added support for its beloved meme coin. The listed pairs, DOGE/USD and DOGE/EUR, would allow users to trade the dog-themed cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the euro. Bitstamp also announced an exclusive offer that would allow users to buy and sell Dogecoin up to $1,000 with no trading fees for 30 days.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #XRP #Elon Musk
article image
About the author
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

 

related image XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
12/23/2022 - 16:10
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
12/23/2022 - 15:48
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
12/23/2022 - 15:33
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">
Submit Press Release

Popular

XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
XRP Scammers Take Over Michel Pereira's Twitter Account
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 23
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
230 Million XRP on Move, While XRP Social Activity Hits 3-Month Peak
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Cardano Founder's Photo with Snoop Dogg Boosts Cardano NFT Sales by 33%
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Elon Musk May Talk to DOGE Army via Twitter Spaces, XRP Accepted as Payment for Luxury Homes in Dubai, 72.46 Billion SHIB Dumped: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
XRP and Cardano (ADA) Rejected by Paxful Founder
Ripple Ally Files Motion for Oral Argument in Objection to SEC's Penalty
Ripple Ally Files Motion for Oral Argument in Objection to SEC's Penalty
DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It
DOGE Soars 6%+, Here's What May Be Pushing It
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
'Maybe I Was Wrong About Cardano' Cybercapital CIO Admits After Saying It Lagged Behind
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
XRP Price Acts Encouraging as SEC Announces Change in Major Post
Show all