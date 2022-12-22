Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Listed on Top European Crypto Exchange: Details

Thu, 12/22/2022 - 13:38
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Dogecoin's price suddenly jumped more than 5%
Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Listed on Top European Crypto Exchange: Details
The eighth largest cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), is now finally listed on the top European crypto exchange, Bitstamp.

The largest European crypto exchange announced today that it has listed the Dogecoin cryptocurrency in a tweet accompanied by a website announcement.

The listed pairs, DOGE/USD and DOGE/EUR, would allow users to trade the dog-themed cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

Shiba Inu Finally Listed by Europe's Largest Exchange

The crypto exchange likewise announced an exclusive offer that would allow users to buy and sell Dogecoin up to $1,000 with no trading fees for 30 days.

Dogecoin jumps 6%

Dogecoin's price suddenly jumped more than 5% as its community became enthusiastic about the Tesla CEO's promise of a Twitter Spaces conversation around Christmas. At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.077, up 5.60% in the last 24 hours.

Elon Musk has indicated an interest in joining a Dogecoin community Twitter space close to Christmas, as U.Today reported. "Things are rather intense right now, but maybe closer to Christmas," Musk tweeted in response to a prominent community member's request.

At December's start, Dogecoin's price briefly rose after the Tesla CEO reaffirmed his support in a conversation on Twitter Spaces. Musk wrote "Dogecoin to the moon" when asked about the parody coin, causing the DOGE price to briefly rise.

