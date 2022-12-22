Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Listed on Top European Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The eighth largest cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), is now finally listed on the top European crypto exchange, Bitstamp.

The largest European crypto exchange announced today that it has listed the Dogecoin cryptocurrency in a tweet accompanied by a website announcement.

The listed pairs, DOGE/USD and DOGE/EUR, would allow users to trade the dog-themed cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

The crypto exchange likewise announced an exclusive offer that would allow users to buy and sell Dogecoin up to $1,000 with no trading fees for 30 days.

Dogecoin jumps 6%

Dogecoin's price suddenly jumped more than 5% as its community became enthusiastic about the Tesla CEO's promise of a Twitter Spaces conversation around Christmas. At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.077, up 5.60% in the last 24 hours.

Elon Musk has indicated an interest in joining a Dogecoin community Twitter space close to Christmas, as U.Today reported. "Things are rather intense right now, but maybe closer to Christmas," Musk tweeted in response to a prominent community member's request.

At December's start, Dogecoin's price briefly rose after the Tesla CEO reaffirmed his support in a conversation on Twitter Spaces. Musk wrote "Dogecoin to the moon" when asked about the parody coin, causing the DOGE price to briefly rise.