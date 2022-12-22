Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Listed on Top European Crypto Exchange: Details

The eighth largest cryptocurrency, Dogecoin (DOGE), is now finally listed on the top European crypto exchange, Bitstamp.
We've detected that Dogecoin $DOGE has been listed on Bitstamp!— Crypto Exchange Listing Bot (@crypto_alerting) December 22, 2022
The largest European crypto exchange announced today that it has listed the Dogecoin cryptocurrency in a tweet accompanied by a website announcement.
We’ve listed $DOGE (Dogecoin) for our customers. Much wow!— Bitstamp (@Bitstamp) December 22, 2022
Buy and sell with no trading fees up to $1,000 over the past 30 days.
The listed pairs, DOGE/USD and DOGE/EUR, would allow users to trade the dog-themed cryptocurrency against the U.S. dollar and the euro.
The crypto exchange likewise announced an exclusive offer that would allow users to buy and sell Dogecoin up to $1,000 with no trading fees for 30 days.
Dogecoin jumps 6%
Dogecoin's price suddenly jumped more than 5% as its community became enthusiastic about the Tesla CEO's promise of a Twitter Spaces conversation around Christmas. At press time, DOGE is trading at $0.077, up 5.60% in the last 24 hours.
Elon Musk has indicated an interest in joining a Dogecoin community Twitter space close to Christmas, as U.Today reported. "Things are rather intense right now, but maybe closer to Christmas," Musk tweeted in response to a prominent community member's request.
At December's start, Dogecoin's price briefly rose after the Tesla CEO reaffirmed his support in a conversation on Twitter Spaces. Musk wrote "Dogecoin to the moon" when asked about the parody coin, causing the DOGE price to briefly rise.