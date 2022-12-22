XRP Accepted as Payment by Top Dubai Real Estate Developer

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

XRP users can now use their assets to purchase Keturah Reserve homes. Last month, MAG, a top real estate developer in the UAE, announced the launch of Keturah Reserve, a United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 3 billion exclusive, new luxury residential complex in Meydan, one of Dubai's most sought-after residential areas.

You could buy a swanky Keturah Reserve home in Dubai using #XRP, among other things.https://t.co/rYYDah5qbB — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) December 21, 2022

Keturah Reserve will feature super homes consisting of villas and one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments and is part of the new luxury real estate and hospitality brand Keturah.

A cryptocurrency payment option indicated in the Keturah Reserve's official brochure supports XRP, USDT, BTC, ETH, USDC, LTC, BCH, Link, UNI, COMP, CHZ and eight other cryptocurrencies.

Aftermath of Ripple lawsuit sparks discussion on Twitter

In the Ripple lawsuit, motions for summary judgment to exclude expert testimony have now been fully briefed, and decisions are awaited. As the outcome of the summary judgment is expected, Twitter discussions on what might happen afterward are surfacing.

An XRP user asked, "If Ripple gets outright victory in lawsuit, & sec appeals to appellate court, what happens in interim? Does Ripple have green light to operate in US until final decision made?"

James K. Filan responded, "The SEC will ask to stay the judgment pending its appeal to the Second Circuit. That means it will ask the court not to enforce the judgment until the appeal is over. That would be an epic battle between the parties and whether the court agrees to that remains to be seen."

The SEC will ask to stay the judgment pending it’s appeal to the Second Circuit. That means it will ask the court not to enforce the judgment until the appeal is over. That would be an epic battle between the parties and whether the court agrees to that remains to be seen. — James K. Filan 🇺🇸🇮🇪 126k (beware of imposters) (@FilanLaw) December 21, 2022

Attorney Jeremy Hogan thinks otherwise: "If she (Judge Torres) rules simply that there was absolutely no Sec. 5 violation, what is there to 'stay' other than the typical post-judgment motions on costs." Another user believes that if Ripple wins, exchanges will feel more confident to relist XRP.