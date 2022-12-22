Elon Musk Says He May Talk to Doge Army Via Twitter Live Within Next 3 Days

Twitter-owning billionaire says he may free up his schedule to talk to DOGE army 'closer to Christmas'

Twitter boss Elon Musk has responded to the invitation of prominent DOGE-themed account Sir Doge of the Coin (@dogeofficialceo) that he is willing to talk to the Dogecoin army via Twitter Spaces. Spaces is a way to have live audio conversations on Twitter.

Will Elon Musk talk to DOGE Army via Spaces on Xmas?

If the live chat on Twitter happens, it will be near Christmas, per the reply that Musk posted under the tweet. This means that it may happen today or in the remaining two days before the holiday, which takes place on Sunday.

According to the tweet-request of Sir Doge of the Coin, the army of the most popular canine token would like to ask Musk a few questions, discuss memes and overall let the biggest DOGE fan "chat first hand with the community."

Sir Doge of the Coin also suggested that among the co-hosts of Spaces would be Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

Things are rather intense right now, but maybe closer to Christmas — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2022

The Dogecoin army is sure to have a bunch of questions for Musk, in particular about the integration of Dogecoin payments on Twitter that the billionaire mentioned as an option this summer and even last year in his interviews. He said that access to one article of content on Twitter could be gained by paying one DOGE.

In the summer, before he bought Twitter, Musk suggested to the company's board that Dogecoin payments could be used for Twitter Blue.

Musk in search of new Twitter CEO

As reported by U.Today earlier, Elon Musk is now seeking a new chief executive for the social media giant he just bought. He made this decision after he launched a poll to pick the community's brains as to whether they want him to stay as the chief of the company or if he should step down.

The majority (57%) voted for him to pass this position to somebody else. Musk then tweeted that the most difficult thing about this is not finding a CEO but finding a chief executive that would "keep Twitter alive." The Doge price reacted by going slightly into the red.

Earlier this week, Elon Musk also surprised the community by suddenly starting to follow the official handle of major OKX exchange on Twitter. The native token of the platform then soared in price.