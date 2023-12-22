Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk made curious statement about ideal financial system in his head and Bitcoin
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 14:15
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a recent Space event on X/Twitter, the platform’s owner, Elon Musk, had a discussion of various aspects of the future world, including financial markets, AI and cryptocurrency, with Cathie Wood – CEO of Ark Invest and a vocal Bitcoin supporter.

Advertisement

Here is what he told the renowned investor and Ark Invest chief executive about Bitcoin and the financial system.

Musk does not think about crypto, but there’s a nuance

Answering Cathie Wood about what he thinks about the impact of Bitcoin on the monetary system, Musk stated that he does not “spend a lot of time thinking about cryptocurrency, hardly any at all.” However, he admitted that he has spent quite a great deal of time thinking about what money actually is.

For Musk, money is a database for allocating resources. For him, fiat currency is fine for resource allocation; however, he added that “if you have a predictable money supply and it doesn’t get inflated or deflated too much, it is rules-based and provided the government does not too much abuse the privilege to create more money.”

Related
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet

We are “both on the crypto team”: Cathie Wood

He stated that “an unavoidable temptation to debase the money supply” in humanity goes back to the times when money was invented in any form, including in gold. Musk then likened the monetary system to an information system, stating that like the latter has “noise,” the former has inflation, high transaction times, fraud, etc., it would be great if all of these could be reduced in a financial system. For Musk, money is information moving on a network in general.

What Musk described pretty much describes cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin in particular. Cathie Wood pointed to that, stating that she reckons that her point of view here coincides with Musk’s, and that on this issue they are “both on the crypto team.”

Musk is a well-known supporter of the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. In the past, he frequently endorsed DOGE, talking about it as the “people’s money” or posting memes related to it.

In 2021, Musk debuted as host on SNL, where he discussed Dogecoin, thus giving DOGE an even bigger endorsement.

#Elon Musk #Cathie Wood #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
2023/12/22 14:17
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
2023/12/22 14:13
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
2023/12/22 14:13
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Binance Cuts Ties With ADA, BTC, DOGE, XRP Pairs Linked to British Pound
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Elon Musk: 'I Don't Spend Much Time Thinking About Cryptocurrency' but Here's Catch
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Prepares for Biggest Crash Since 1929
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Prepares for Biggest Crash Since 1929
Rare SEC Call Sparks Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval
Rare SEC Call Sparks Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval
Show all
Advertisement
AD