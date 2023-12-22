Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet

Chief technology officer at Ripple blockchain decacorn and a cofounder of XRP Ledger David Schwartz has taken to the Twitter/X social media platform to publish a provocative message about the platform’s owner, Elon Musk.

Schwartz explained why he is doing that, prompting a wave of comments in response.

Ripple CTO 'challenges' Elon Musk and his billions of USD

Schwartz wrote what quite a lot of people have written on Twitter about Musk over the past couple of years, hinting that he could solve the problems of all humanity by sharing his tremendous wealth with them.

Elon Musk is worth about 250 billion dollars. There are less than 8 billion people on Earth. That means he could give each of us a billion dollars and still have more than 242 billion dollars left. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 22, 2023

The tech mogul has a net worth of roughly $250 billion. With the global population comprising around eight billion (and continuing to grow at a rapid pace), Musk could give each person one billion USD, the Ripple CTO provocatively stated, and he would still have more than 242 billion U.S. dollars left for himself.

Similar calls on Musk were often heard last year, when he announced his intention to acquire Twitter. Back then, people wrote in their tweets that with those $44 billion, Musk could have solved the problem of hunger in Africa, and in the developing world in general, instead of spending this money on purchasing another company.

Here’s why Schwartz tagged Musk

While those people’s understanding of Musk and the hunger problem can be questioned, the Ripple CTO has explained the goal of today’s tweet – he wants to “get community noted,” Schwartz wrote in a comment to his own post.

I went to get community noted. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 22, 2023

Community Notes is a service on the X platform that suggests corrections to published materials: tweets and articles shared by X users. This is how Elon Musk is trying to fight misinformation and unreliable data on his social media network. Recently, he introduced a new upgrade to Community Notes: notes will now appear under tweets much faster than before, by one hour. According to the tweet, this helps to move the system “from a batch update process to real-time streaming infrastructure. The scorer now receives ratings via streaming rather than waiting for a batch update of new ratings.”

Musk’s tweet introducing the upgrade sparked a wave of support and encouragement from the crypto community on Twitter.