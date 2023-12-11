Advertisement
AD

Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk published X post that triggered heated reaction within crypto community and got Robert Kiyosaki's fresh tweet in response
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 14:34
Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Twitter/X owner and meme loving tech innovator Elon Musk has published a meme featuring dinosaurs witnessing a meteorite hitting the Earth and discussing the likely consequences of this — such as “the economy” and “stocks,” which are incomparable to the fact that they are going to go extinct.

Advertisement

Musk’s tweet with this meme and his message are illustrating the current situation in the world, where numerous changes are happening in the U.S. and global economy, along with several geopolitical conflicts. “If civilization fails, nothing else matters,” Elon Musk’s message goes.

Crypto community responds, Kiyosaki’s argument used on Musk

Musk’s tweet brought up a wave of comments from his followers, including crypto-themed accounts among them.

One of the commentators cited a recent tweet by famous financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the classic book on investments, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” published around 30 years ago.

Kiyosaki stated that “Bank Credit just sold off like in 2008.” The guru urged his 2.4 million followers to get their cash out of the bank immediately, predicting that the current situation may be the beginning of the “biggest crash in history.” “Hope I’m wrong,” Kiyosaki added, saying that still there is no time to take chances here.

The commentator stated that the OPEC removed the Saudi dollar-oil peg last Tuesday, and now “stocks in Asia are collapsing because the dollar has no monetary anchor and China is not bailing anyone out.”

Related
Elon Musk’s Astounding AI Prediction for Next Three Years Shocks Community

Robert Kiyosaki is a vocal Bitcoin supporter, believing that BTC is important during difficult times, as well as gold and silver. He has shared two quite optimistic price forecasts, as he expects the flagship digital currency to reach $100,000 (“next stop for Bitcoin”) and then possibly $500,000 by 2025. Kiyosaki expects gold and silver to spike by that time as well.

The main driver that will eventually propel Bitcoin to $100,000 and then to $500,000, Kiyosaki believes to be the uncontrolled money-printing that the Fed Reserve has been undertaking since 2020. In that year alone, more than $6 trillion were printed out of thin air to support U.S. households and buy out large businesses and banks.

#Elon Musk #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
2023/12/11 14:33
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BONK Price Might Print Pullback If This Analyst's Warning Comes True
2023/12/11 14:33
BONK Price Might Print Pullback If This Analyst's Warning Comes True
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Community: What XRP Holders Need to Know About Evers Airdrop
2023/12/11 14:33
XRP Community: What XRP Holders Need to Know About Evers Airdrop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
Elon Musk Gets 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Tweet About Coming Crash as Counterargument
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
XRP Officially Listed by Blockchain.com: Details Inside
BONK Price Might Print Pullback If This Analyst's Warning Comes True
BONK Price Might Print Pullback If This Analyst's Warning Comes True
XRP Community: What XRP Holders Need to Know About Evers Airdrop
XRP Community: What XRP Holders Need to Know About Evers Airdrop
Here's Cryptocurrency That Can Beat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Market Today
Here's Cryptocurrency That Can Beat Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and Market Today
$153 Million in Bitcoin to Go into El Salvador Economy: Max Keiser
$153 Million in Bitcoin to Go into El Salvador Economy: Max Keiser
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Takes Hit, But Brace Yourself for Real Pressure in 48 Hours
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Takes Hit, But Brace Yourself for Real Pressure in 48 Hours
XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction
XRP, Solana Receive $3.9 Million Inflows on Upbeat Market, Here's Price Reaction
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Shiba Inu Beat Ethereum? SHIB Shows Surprising Resilience Amid Market Dip
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Message Issued by Samson Mow
Show all
Advertisement
AD