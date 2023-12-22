Advertisement
AD

Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent member of Shiba Inu team has shared bullish message with SHIB community
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 13:55
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The official social media marketing specialist of the SHIB team, known as Lucie on social media, has made a bullish announcement about the long-term prospects of Shiba Inu based on a recent report by Santiment.

Advertisement

This on-chain data aggregator shared recent statistics of various altcoins being withdrawn from exchanges in large amounts, and the top 10 exchange wallets are losing their crypto. Those cryptocurrencies include Shiba Inu. The report also mentioned how much SHIB is being held by the top 10 wallets at the moment.

Bullish long-term signal for SHIB

Santiment’s tweet stated that, currently, market participants are focusing their attention on ADA and SOL. However, many are also attentively watching Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), FetchAI (FET) and Dent (DENT) as the top 10 blockchain wallets are withdrawing these coins from the top 10 cryptocurrency exchange wallets.

This is usually considered a long-term bullish sign, the tweet stated. Over the past three months, the top largest SHIB wallets have lost $54.6 million worth of SHIB (5,180,265,654,648 meme coins) due to active withdrawals by nonexchange whales made during this period of time. The overall number of SHIB held by these blockchain addresses related to exchanges amounts to more than 177 trillion.

Apart from SHIB, $778.7 million worth of Ethereum, $48.2 million in FET and $867,500 DENT have been removed from exchanges.

Related
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet

SHIB burn rate skyrockets, here’s why

As reported by U.Today earlier, within the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu burn rate skyrocketed by 161,540% as a staggering 8,593,932,621 SHIB meme coins were transferred to a virtual furnace.

Details provided by Etherscan show that almost all of these SHIB – 8,533,564,693 meme coins – were sent to unspendable blockchain wallets by the Shiba Inu team as they conducted one of the large scheduled SHIB burns announced recently.

Earlier this month, the SHIB team led by the enigmatic developer Shytoshi Kusama made two burns, removing more than eight billion SHIB coins from the circulating supply each time.

Over the weekend, Kusama confirmed in a tweet that billions of SHIB are being prepared for roasting. He added that in order to start performing impactful burns, the SHIB army needs to expand the utility and adoption of Shibarium.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium #Shytoshi Kusama
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
2023/12/22 13:53
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
2023/12/22 13:53
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
2023/12/22 13:53
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bullish SHIB Message Shared by Shiba Inu Team, Here's What's Happening
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Bitcoin (BTC) Whales Cash out $2.20 Billion in Week: What's Reason?
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
Vitalik Buterin's Mom's Token METIS Skyrockets 36% in Epic Ethereum Rally
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
14 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Moved by Whales in Last 24 Hours: What's Behind It?
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Ripple CTO Tags Elon Musk in Provocative Tweet
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 23% as OP Mainnet Achieves $5 Billion TVL
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Prepares for Biggest Crash Since 1929
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Prepares for Biggest Crash Since 1929
Rare SEC Call Sparks Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval
Rare SEC Call Sparks Hope for Bitcoin ETF Approval
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reached New All-Time High
Bitcoin (BTC) Just Reached New All-Time High
BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation
BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF Poised for Rapid Launch, Analyst Sparks Speculation
Show all
Advertisement
AD