Elon Musk Dogecoin Scam Promoted by Hacked Account of UK MP

Gillian Keegan, a British politician serving as Secretary of State for Education, was recently subject to a Twitter hack.

Her account tweeted cryptocurrency-related messages and changed to the profile of controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

The tweets were about a bogus event supposedly hosted by Musk's companies (Twitter and Tesla). It was promoting a "special giveaway for all our fans and the crypto community." Users were promised free Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

The hack occurred at around 7:30pm on Christmas Day, with tweets being posted for more than 12 hours afterward before being taken down.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened: in July, hackers took over the Twitter and YouTube accounts of the British army to promote fake cryptocurrency giveaways.

Even with Musk having publicly stated his recent intent to crack down on spam and malicious content since his company takeover in October, he has not been successful so far.