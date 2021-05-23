Elon Musk Believes Fiat Is Your Real Enemy

News
Sun, 05/23/2021 - 11:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk says that the real battle is between fiat and crypto, urging his followers to reject cryptocurrency tribalism
Elon Musk Believes Fiat Is Your Real Enemy
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

While Bitcoiners and Dogecoiners are duking it out on Twitter, Elon Musk wants you to be focused on the real enemy: fiat money.

After being asked what he thinks about people who are angry at him because of his cryptocurrency tweets, the Tesla CEO claims that the “true battle” is between fiat and crypto, rejecting tribalism within the community. Musk himself says that he prefers the latter.

In December, the centibillionaire commented that Bitcoin was “almost as bs fiat money,” but he later clarified that “almost” was the key word there.      

Earlier this month, Musk angered Bitcoiners by criticizing the largest cryptocurrency's CO2 footprint and lack of scalability while questioning its decentralization.

Related
Ripple Is Behind Bitcoin Energy Usage FUD, Says Coinshares CSO

At the same time, the entrepreneur is also credited with unleashing the canine coin mania with his incessant promotion of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which he intends to turn into the world's currency

Bitball Bitball

Last week, Tesla announced the suspension of Bitcoin, which is believed to be one of the key reasons behind the ongoing market correction.

However, the company still holds BTC on its balance sheet.

#Bitcoin News #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Tesla News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Veteran Trader John Bollinger Claims Bitcoin Is Forming Short-Term Double Bottom
05/23/2021 - 18:05

Veteran Trader John Bollinger Claims Bitcoin Is Forming Short-Term Double Bottom

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image BTC, ETH, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for May 23
05/23/2021 - 14:22

BTC, ETH, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for May 23
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Elon Musk Believes Fiat Is Your Real Enemy
05/23/2021 - 11:24

Elon Musk Believes Fiat Is Your Real Enemy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img