"Dogefather" Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is Going to Take Over the World on "SNL," Mentions Bitcoin and Ethereum

News
Sun, 05/09/2021 - 04:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk said that Doge was an unstoppable financial vehicle during his "SNL" sketch
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that Dogecoin was an "unstoppable financial vehicle" that was going to take over the world during his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live": 

Well, it's the future of currency. It's an unstopabble financial vehicle that is going to take over the world. 

He took notice of DOGE's price action while trying to explain the coin, saying it was "taking off in a real way."    

It actually started a joke...Now it's taking off in a real way. 

Dogecoin's market cap swelled to $91 billion on May 9 when the cryptocurrency reached a new all-time high of $0.74.    

Musk also said that the Shiba Inu-inspired coin was "about as real as that dollar" during the show's "Weekly Update" segment, but he later added that it was a "hustle."    

Apart from boosting his favorite meme coin, the "Dogefather" also mentioned Ethereum and Bitcoin during his sketch.  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

