Edward Snowden Says Bitcoin Can Solve OnlyFans' Ban on Adult Content

The cryptocurrency community is calling for the creation of a crypto-based OnlyFans alternative following the ban on adult content

Famed whistleblower Edward Snowden has weighed in on the OnlyFans bombshell, claiming that Bitcoin could be the solution in a recent tweet.

On Aug. 20, the online subscription website imposed a blanket ban on adult content, throwing the vast majority of its creators under the bus.



OnlyFans, which thrived off of adult models, was forced to kill its golden goose, after facing “mounting pressure” from baking partners and payments companies.



Many believe that the ban poses a massive opportunity for a cryptocurrency-focused alternative given the size of the market.