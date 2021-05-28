Edward Snowden: Biden’s $6 Trillion Budget Is Good for Bitcoin

Fri, 05/28/2021 - 15:50
Alex Dovbnya
President Joe Biden's massive spending plans are good for Bitcoin, according to Edward Snowden
Infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden claims that President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget is "good" for Bitcoin in a recent tweet: 

Six trillion dollars? This is good for Bitcoin.

On May 27, The Wall Street Journal reported that POTUS was on track to unveil his mammoth budget proposal for 2022 this Friday.

Despite growing inflation concerns, Bitcoin is on track to record its worst month in nearly 10 years.

Edward Snowden Tweets About Bitcoin and Failing U.S. Dollar
On May 19, the cryptocurrency plunged as low as 30,000 and has so far failed to gain a footing above $40,000.

This is not the first time that Snowden has commented on Bitcoin's price action. Following the pandemic-driven crash in March 2020, the former NSA contractor said that he felt like buying it.

Yet, Snowden routinely criticizes Bitcoin for its lack of privacy.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

