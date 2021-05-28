Edward Snowden: Biden’s $6 Trillion Budget Is Good for Bitcoin

President Joe Biden's massive spending plans are good for Bitcoin, according to Edward Snowden

Infamous whistleblower Edward Snowden claims that President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget is "good" for Bitcoin in a recent tweet:

Six trillion dollars? This is good for Bitcoin.

On May 27, The Wall Street Journal reported that POTUS was on track to unveil his mammoth budget proposal for 2022 this Friday.

Despite growing inflation concerns, Bitcoin is on track to record its worst month in nearly 10 years.

On May 19, the cryptocurrency plunged as low as 30,000 and has so far failed to gain a footing above $40,000.This is not the first time that Snowden has commented on Bitcoin's price action. Following the pandemic-driven crash in March 2020, the former NSA contractor said that he felt like buying it.

Yet, Snowden routinely criticizes Bitcoin for its lack of privacy.