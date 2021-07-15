Hong Kong Shuts Down Massive Crypto Money Laundering Syndicate

Hong Kong has shut down a massive money laundering ring that relied on Tether for transferring funds

Hong Kong Customs has broken up a massive money laundering ring that illegally transferred HK$1.2 billion ($155 million) with the help of crypto, The South China Morning Post reports.

The group leader controlled three shell companies whose suspicious transaction patterns caught the attention of the authorities and lead to a lengthy investigation.



Four men involved in the syndicate, including the ringleader, were arrested as part of operation “Coin Breaker.” They have been released on bail.

The crypto money laundering case is the first of its kind in Hong Kong’s history.



The criminals relied on Tether, the leading stablecoin, to launder the majority of the aforementioned sum, with authorities discovering 40 wallets linked to the money laundering ring.