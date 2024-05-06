Edward Snowden Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning, Tesla Officially Adds DOGE as Payment Option But There's a Catch, SHIB Might Be on Verge of Major Breakthrough: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Advertisement

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past weekend.

Edward Snowden issues crucial Bitcoin warning: "Clock is ticking"

As recently became known from the post on the official X handle of Wasabi Wallet, a leading player in Bitcoin privacy solutions, zkSNACKs, the company pioneering the development of Wasabi Wallet, has decided to cease its coordination service starting June 1, 2024. The move sparked significant concern among crypto community members, and for good reason, as this will affect not only Wasabi Wallet users but also users of other wallet clients connected to the zkSNACKs coordinator, such as Trezor Suite and BTCPayServer. Even though its coinjoin coordination service was discontinued, Wasabi Wallet will continue to function as a Bitcoin wallet, yet with diminished privacy features. The news got the attention of Edward Snowden , the world-famous whistleblower; in an X post, he wrote about warning Bitcoin developers for 10 years that privacy needs to be provided at the protocol level. "This is the final warning. The clock is ticking," Snowden urged at the conclusion of his post .

DOGE officially added to Tesla's payment options, but there's a catch

Dogecoin, the dog-themed meme cryptocurrency, has recently been added as an official payment option on the website of Tesla, an e-car manufacturing company run by Elon Musk. However, those willing to use their Dogecoin on the Tesla website can only do so in the online Tesla Shop for purchasing merchandise. The Payment, Checkout and Pricing sections in Tesla Shop's resources says : “Dogecoin may also be accepted on select products.” However, this modest development was enough to ignite excitement among the Dogecoin community; following the news, the price of DOGE was spotted surging by more than 21% on Saturday, May 4, reaching $0.159. At the moment of writing, however, DOGE is trading at $0.156, down 2.70% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. As a reminder, the first experimental adoption of DOGE by Tesla was attempted in January 2022. Later, in March 2024, Elon Musk stated they should add DOGE as a payment option at some point in the future.

Shiba Inu to erase zero? 110 trillion SHIB holds key to 100% price jump