easyMarkets Lists Zcash, Polygon, Dogecoin and OmiseGO

easyMarkets list five popular cryptocurrencies on the platform with distinctive features like no-slippage trading, negative balance protection and guaranteed stop-loss

The easyMarkets trading platform has added new cryptocurrency trading options for its users. Clients will now have more choices when trading digital assets with all the unique features offered by the brokerage.

The platform has added five new cryptocurrency trading pairs in total. Users will be able to trade Zcash, Polygon, Dogecoin, Dash and OmiseGo against the U.S. dollar.

The listed cryptocurrencies are available on all platforms of easyMarkets, including the web platform, application and MetaTrader 4. All trading will be done with no hidden fees or commission. Users will also be able to utilize trades with the negative balance protection and free stop loss and take profit orders available.

The web platform and the trading application offer traders the use of the no slippage trading feature allowing execution of their orders with the exact price set in the initial order.

About easyMarkets

easyMarkets is one of the first online trading platforms founded in 2001, allowing retail traders and individuals to receive exposure to Forex with initial deposits as low as $25. The company was one of the first Forex brokers on the market that accepted online credit cards for deposits.

Back in 2020, easyMarkets signed a three-year agreement with the Real Madrid C.F., which have become the La Liga Champion the same year. In 2021, the company has started offering cryptocurrency deposits available for all users that included such coins as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether and Litecoin.