Early-Days Whale Just Moved $280 Million in Satoshi-Era Bitcoin

News
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 08:24
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular crypto tracker has just shared that 5,000 Bitcoins have been wired from a wallet last used when the shadow of Satoshi's presence was still around
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Crypto tracking service Whale Alert has just tweeted that a crypto whale that accumulated his Bitcoins in the early days of BTC has transferred 5,000 Bitcoins from a wallet that was last used seven years agoin 2014.

In fiat, this amount represents a whopping $280,814,423.

0987_9087BTC
Image via Twitter

On Feb. 25, U.Today reported that approximately half of the aforementioned amount of Bitcoins moved were from wallets last used seven and ten years ago.

In the past few years, any movement of Bitcoins mined back in those early days of crypto has caused new bull runs for Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin #Satoshi Nakamoto #Bitcoin wallet
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

