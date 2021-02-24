$5 Million Worth of Satoshi-Era Bitcoins on the Move for the First Time

Wed, 02/24/2021 - 16:44
Alex Dovbnya
Someone has just moved $5 million worth of Bitcoin for the first time since 2010
100 Bitcoins that were mined back in June 2010 have moved for the first time today, according to Blockchair data. At the time of writing, they are worth roughly $5 million. 

Antoine Le Calvez, data engineer at Coin Metrics, writes that transactions that involve coins from the era of CPU mining are "very rare": 

It's very rare to see pre-GPU era bitcoins move, it only happened dozens of times in the past few years.

MicroStrategy Scoops Up $1 Billion Worth of Bitcoin

However, he doesn't believe that those Bitcoins could belong to elusive Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto who left the project in December 2010. 

As reported by U.Today, 50 BTC from as early as February 2009 moved for the first time last May, with rumors about Satoshi's return triggering a brief market sell-off.       

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

