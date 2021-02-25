ENG
RU

Old-Time Bitcoiners Shift $110 Million in BTC Mined in 2011 For the First Time

News
Thu, 02/25/2021 - 08:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Some has moved $110 worth of Bitcoin from Satoshi-era wallets
Old-Time Bitcoiners Shift $110 Million in BTC Mined in 2011 For the First Time
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Crypto tracker Whale Alert has reported that two transactions with a total of 2289.53 BTC have been made from wallets last used 10 and seven years ago.

The two transactions were spotted by Whale Alert on Feb. 24. The bigger one was made from a wallet last used seven years ago and carried 2,189.53 BTC (worth 105,569,298 USD).

The second transfer of 100 BTC (the equivalent of 4,885,597 USD) came from a wallet last used ten years ago. Both wallets were last active during the era of the legendary Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous Bitcoin creator and author of the BTC White Paper.

6567_0
Image via Twitter

Related
$5 Million Worth of Satoshi-Era Bitcoins on the Move for the First Time

Back then, mining was almost the only way to get some BTC. The Mt Gox exchange launched in 2010. In addition, Roger Ver started investing in Bitcoin back in 2011.

Ross Ulbricht also started Silk Road back in 2011, bringing together drug dealers and their clients paying in BTC and charging a commission.

#Bitcoin News #Satoshi Nakamoto #Roger Ver #Mt Gox News #Silk Road News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Ethereum Withdrawals Temporarily Suspended by Binance
News
02/19/2021 - 13:23

Ethereum Withdrawals Temporarily Suspended by Binance
Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse "Even More Optimistic" as Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap
News
02/20/2021 - 16:32

Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse "Even More Optimistic" as Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches $1 Trillion Market Cap
Vladislav Sopov
article image 3 Reasons Why Gold Bug Peter Schiff Tweets About Bitcoin More Often Than Gold
News
02/22/2021 - 17:53

3 Reasons Why Gold Bug Peter Schiff Tweets About Bitcoin More Often Than Gold
Yuri Molchan