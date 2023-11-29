Duelbits Crypto Platform Partners With Soccer Legend Luis Suárez

A newly scored partnership immortalizes Luis Suárez's remarkable legacy, including his victories in the Champions League, Copa America and securing the Golden Boot on two occasions.

Luis Suárez and Duelbits start collaborating

According to a joint official announcement, Duelbits, an innovative global crypto sportsbook and casino gaming platform, is thrilled to unveil a hotly anticipated collaboration with one of modern soccer's most winning players, Luis Suárez.

Image by Duelbits

Suárez, colloquially known as El Pistolero, is a veteran of legendary teams Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Ajax, and is presently dazzling fans with Gremio in Brazil. During his professional career, Suárez has netted over 500 goals, earning him a place among the pantheon of soccer's greatest strikers.

This collaboration signifies a major milestone for Duelbits, as it aligns with a sports figure who embodies the same values of excellence and innovation that have driven Duelbits to the forefront of the industry.

Luis Suárez is excited by his new collaboration at the intersection of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Web3, betting and gambling:

Joining forces with Duelbits is a proud moment for me. It's more than a partnership; it's a shared vision of excellence and trust. I look forward to what we will achieve together.

Alongside the new collabration, Duelbits continues to foster prestigious partnerships, including with the English Premier League's Aston Villa and Argentina's national team, bringing Luis Suárez onboard marks another strategic move in expanding its global presence.

$100 credit for new Duelbits community members

Marco Pinnisi, CEO of Duelbits, echoed Suarez's sentiment as he is sure about the bright prospects of the collaboration:

We are ecstatic to welcome Luis Suárez to the Duelbits family. His unparalleled achievements and our platform's promise of an exceptional betting experience are a perfect match. We're paving a new path for the future of crypto gambling together.

Throughout this partnership, Suárez will champion Duelbits' campaigns, lending his image to a brand synonymous with superior quality and unmatched rewards.

His professional ethos mirrors Duelbits' commitment to offering a secure and trustworthy crypto sportsbook and casino experience, further solidifying the brand's identity and its resonance with a discerning global audience.

Duelbits is set to amplify this alliance with an enticing welcome offer, providing new members a $100 credit to kickstart their betting journey on any desired outcome upon signing up.