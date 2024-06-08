Advertisement
AD

    Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Vocal Bitcoin supporter Samson Mow names a potential double bullish Bitcoin case that could bring massive green candles to charts
    Sat, 8/06/2024 - 7:54
    Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow has taken to the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to suggest a new mega bullish case for Bitcoin which, he believes, could lead to Godzilla candles “immediately.”

    Advertisement

    Mow, the chief executive of the Bitcoin adoption-focused Jan3 company, stated that the video game retail sales company which became widely famous in 2021 due to its short squeeze, GameStop, should start adding the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to its corporate treasury. Samson Mow believes that this would make a “double bullish thesis” after which both Bitcoin and GME would see Godzilla candles immediately.

    Mow mirrored the recent statement made by prominent US financier Anthony Scaramucci who tweeted on Friday that he believes GameStop should buy Bitcoin.

    Related
    Fri, 06/07/2024 - 13:50
    Ripple Fully Ready to Launch Stablecoin: Middle East and Africa Managing Director
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow
    Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow
    Is Ethereum (ETH) Going to Lose $4,000? Solana at $170: Was It Fakeout? XRP Remains Stable
    Ancient Pre-Mine Ethereum Address Suddenly Activated as ETH Price Plunges
    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin

    On Friday, GME slumped almost 40% after the company publicly revealed its recent financial results and announced its plans to issue more shares. Besides, financial analyst and investor Keith Gill (commonly known on X and YouTube as “Roaring Kitty”) made his first live stream on YouTube since 2021 (the famous year for GameStop) where he planned to share that he is about to become a billionaire thanks to his large GameStop bet. However, it never happened because the stock price plummeted.

    This sharp downward move took place after the previous 50% surge which occurred recently.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #GameStop
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Is Ethereum (ETH) Going to Lose $4,000? Solana at $170: Was It Fakeout? XRP Remains Stable
    Jun 08, 2024 - 07:48
    Is Ethereum (ETH) Going to Lose $4,000? Solana at $170: Was It Fakeout? XRP Remains Stable
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Ancient Pre-Mine Ethereum Address Suddenly Activated as ETH Price Plunges
    Jun 08, 2024 - 07:48
    Ancient Pre-Mine Ethereum Address Suddenly Activated as ETH Price Plunges
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Iggy Azalea Insists She’s No Rug-Puller as Her Token Surges 1,000% in Week
    Jun 08, 2024 - 07:48
    Iggy Azalea Insists She’s No Rug-Puller as Her Token Surges 1,000% in Week
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow
    Is Ethereum (ETH) Going to Lose $4,000? Solana at $170: Was It Fakeout? XRP Remains Stable
    Ancient Pre-Mine Ethereum Address Suddenly Activated as ETH Price Plunges
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD