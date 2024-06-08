Double Bullish Bitcoin Godzilla Candles Case Suggested by Samson Mow

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Renowned Bitcoin maximalist Samson Mow has taken to the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to suggest a new mega bullish case for Bitcoin which, he believes, could lead to Godzilla candles “immediately.”

Mow, the chief executive of the Bitcoin adoption-focused Jan3 company, stated that the video game retail sales company which became widely famous in 2021 due to its short squeeze, GameStop, should start adding the world’s flagship cryptocurrency to its corporate treasury. Samson Mow believes that this would make a “double bullish thesis” after which both Bitcoin and GME would see Godzilla candles immediately.

The double bullish thesis is @GameStop adds #Bitcoin to its corporate treasury. Both $GME and $BTC will see Godzilla candles immediately. pic.twitter.com/VAaXIxBty4 — Samson Mow (@Excellion) June 7, 2024

Mow mirrored the recent statement made by prominent US financier Anthony Scaramucci who tweeted on Friday that he believes GameStop should buy Bitcoin.

On Friday, GME slumped almost 40% after the company publicly revealed its recent financial results and announced its plans to issue more shares. Besides, financial analyst and investor Keith Gill (commonly known on X and YouTube as “Roaring Kitty”) made his first live stream on YouTube since 2021 (the famous year for GameStop) where he planned to share that he is about to become a billionaire thanks to his large GameStop bet. However, it never happened because the stock price plummeted.

This sharp downward move took place after the previous 50% surge which occurred recently.