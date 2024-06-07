Advertisement
AD

    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    GameStop has abandoned its previous cryptocurrency-related initiatives
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 15:10
    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    American financier Anthony Scaracummi has suggested that video game retailer GameStop should buy Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

    Advertisement

    Earlier today, GameStop's shares nose-dived roughly 30% after revealing underwhelming financial results and announcing its plan to issue more shares. 

    This was a sharp turnaround after the shares of GameStop soared by almost 50% due to a livestream announcement by a YouTube account that is believed to be related to prominent American financial analyst and investor Keith Gill (colloquially known as "Roaring Kitty").  

    HOT Stories
    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin
    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Meme Coin Crashes 85% Due to Insider Selling
    Bitcoin (BTC) Hidden Disaster Incoming? XRP Reaches Turning Point: What's Next? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Path to Victory?

    card  

    Gill was supposed to celebrate becoming a paper billionaire in his livestream this Friday, but GameStop's most recent underperformance put a stop to it.

    The company also stressed the recent massive rally was not based on fundamentals, taking a not-so-veiled shot at "Roaring Kitty."

    Roughly half of Polymakers users were betting that Gill's position in GameStop would hit the $1 billion mark. 

    card

    Gill, who came to prominence after spearheading the GameStop bonanza back in 2011, reappeared on social media last month with cryptic posts that his followers persistently tried to decipher. As reported by U.Today, there is some speculation that his recent antics might attract scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission due to market manipulation concerns. 

    GameStop and crypto

    After becoming the darling of retail traders in early 2021, GameStop seems like an obvious match for speculative digital assets. 

    In May 2022, the company launched self-custodial wallets for cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). However, it later ditched them in August 2023 due to the lack of regulatory clarity. 

    GameStop also rolled out its own NFT marketplace in June 2022, but it was shut down as well earlier this year. 

    Given that GameStop has abandoned its previous crypto efforts, it is unlikely to adopt Bitcoin as its reserve asset anytime soon.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    related image Cardano Skyrockets Jaw-Dropping 180% in Volume: Bullish for ADA Price?
    Jun 07, 2024 - 15:05
    Cardano Skyrockets Jaw-Dropping 180% in Volume: Bullish for ADA Price?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image SHIB Beats All Solana Meme Coins in This Crucial Metric: Ethereum Foundation Researcher
    Jun 07, 2024 - 15:05
    SHIB Beats All Solana Meme Coins in This Crucial Metric: Ethereum Foundation Researcher
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? Derivative Traders Place Bold Bet
    Jun 07, 2024 - 15:05
    Bitcoin (BTC) All-Time High Incoming? Derivative Traders Place Bold Bet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Scaramucci: GameStop Should Buy Bitcoin
    Cardano Skyrockets Jaw-Dropping 180% in Volume: Bullish for ADA Price?
    SHIB Beats All Solana Meme Coins in This Crucial Metric: Ethereum Foundation Researcher
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD