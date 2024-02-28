Dormant Ethereum Pre-Mine Address Activated After Almost 9 Years

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data shared by Whale Alert cryptocurrency tracker shows that a pre-mine Ethereum wallet that had been dormant for 8.6 years has been reactivated. It contains 72 ETH evaluated at $243,771.

Advertisement

These 72 ETH coins were transferred to another anonymous cryptocurrency wallet, as detected by the aforementioned tracking platform.

💤 A dormant pre-mine address containing 72 #ETH (243,771 USD) has just been activated after 8.6 years!https://t.co/K8769uQJ0w — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 28, 2024

As reported by U.Today earlier, aside from this wallet, several dormant Ethereum whales awakened in February, and all of them contained premined Ethereum – 100 ETH, 429 ETH, 3,465 ETH (worth $10.4 million) and 100 ETH. All of them had remained inactive for roughly nine years.

Ethereum conducted its ICO in August-September 2014. As a rule, these awakening dormant whales with various amounts of Ethereum in them make hardly any impact on the current price of the second-largest cryptocurrency.

In the meantime, the Ethereum price has demonstrated an impressive increase of over 3% within the last 24 hours. Over the past two days, ETH has surged by an astounding 10%, hitting the $3,356 price level.

The major driver of Ethereum and of other altcoins at the moment remains the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which has skyrocketed above $60,000 today, approaching the first all-time high reached in 2021 - $63,000. Since Monday, Bitcoin has demonstrated a mind-blowing surge by 17.57%, soaring from $51,214 to the $60,213 level, where BTC is exchanging hands at the time of this writing.