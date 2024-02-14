Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Many Years

Advertisement

Whale Alert, a cryptocurrency tracking service, an ancient Ethereum pre-mine address containing 100 ETH, valued at approximately $262,757, has been activated. Prior to that, it had been lying dormant for 8.5 years.

A series of awakening giants

This recent awakening is not an isolated event. Over the past few months, several dormant Ethereum addresses have sprung to life, moving substantial amounts of ETH and causing ripples across the crypto landscape.

Notably, on Feb. 4, an address containing 100 ETH worth $230,159 was activated after 8.5 years. Similarly, addresses with 492 ETH ($1.1 million), 133 ETH ($329,492), and 200 ETH ($506,140) have been reactivated.

The most staggering of these reactivations occurred on December 23, 2023, when an address containing 11,640 ETH, valued at $26.4 million, was activated after 8.4 years of dormancy.

Ethereum co-founder's major move

Adding to the intrigue, Jeffrey Wilcke, co-founder of Ethereum, recently transferred a massive 4,300 ETH, approximately worth $10.7 million, to the Kraken exchange.

This significant transaction by a key figure in the Ethereum community has sparked a wide range of reactions and speculations.

This came after transactions by other prominent figures such as Vitalik Buterin and activities by the Ethereum Foundation.