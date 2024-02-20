Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet

Minutes before Ethereum (ETH) set a new 22-month price high, an owner of a premine Ethereum (ETH) wallet woke up for the first time since the 2015 Ether ICO.

Ancient Ethereum (ETH) whale moves half of their riches to Kraken

Today, Feb. 20, 2024, an unknown owner of a premine Ethereum (ETH) wallet, activated it for the first time in eight years. Right now, this whale enjoys 10,000x profit, sitting on $10.4 million worth of Ether (ETH).

💤 💤 A dormant pre-mine address containing 3,465 #ETH (10,362,639 USD) has just been activated after 8.6 years!https://t.co/SzmUSS7bqu — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 20, 2024

The transaction was registered by Whale Alert, an automated on-chain events tracker, at around 1:48 p.m. (UTC). The owner of the mysterious wallet moved 1,732 Ether (over $5 million worth) to Kraken, a tier-1 centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Thus, the wallet has 1,733 more Ether (ETH) to sell after the massive transaction.

As covered by U.Today previously, small participants in the Ethereum (ETH) ICO moved their bags for the first time since token distribution happened in 2015.

On Feb. 4, an address containing 100 ETH worth $230,159 was activated after 8.5 years of dormancy.

Ether hits $3,000 for first time since mid-April 2022

Some commentators suggest that an Ethereum (ETH) whale used the best moment to take profits. Today, Ether managed to conquer $3,000 for the first time since the pre-Terra crash epoch.

On April 14, 2022, Ethereum (ETH) was changing hands over $3,000 for the last time. In the recent 24 hours, the ETH price added 1.28%.

Trading volume inches closer to $19 billion after a 40% overnight increase. The RSI indicator reaches 78/100 on TradingView, which demonstrates that the asset might be slightly overbought.