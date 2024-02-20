Advertisement
AD

Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Mysterious Ethereum (ETH) whale, participant in second-largest cryptocurrency ICO, awakens after eight years
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 16:30
Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Minutes before Ethereum (ETH) set a new 22-month price high, an owner of a premine Ethereum (ETH) wallet woke up for the first time since the 2015 Ether ICO.

Advertisement

Ancient Ethereum (ETH) whale moves half of their riches to Kraken

Today, Feb. 20, 2024, an unknown owner of a premine Ethereum (ETH) wallet, activated it for the first time in eight years. Right now, this whale enjoys 10,000x profit, sitting on $10.4 million worth of Ether (ETH).

The transaction was registered by Whale Alert, an automated on-chain events tracker, at around 1:48 p.m. (UTC). The owner of the mysterious wallet moved 1,732 Ether (over $5 million worth) to Kraken, a tier-1 centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Thus, the wallet has 1,733 more Ether (ETH) to sell after the massive transaction. 

As covered by U.Today previously, small participants in the Ethereum (ETH) ICO moved their bags for the first time since token distribution happened in 2015.

Related
Ancient Ethereum Whale Suddenly Wakes Up After Many Years

On Feb. 4, an address containing 100 ETH worth $230,159 was activated after 8.5 years of dormancy.

Ether hits $3,000 for first time since mid-April 2022

Some commentators suggest that an Ethereum (ETH) whale used the best moment to take profits. Today, Ether managed to conquer $3,000 for the first time since the pre-Terra crash epoch.

On April 14, 2022, Ethereum (ETH) was changing hands over $3,000 for the last time. In the recent 24 hours, the ETH price added 1.28%.

Trading volume inches closer to $19 billion after a 40% overnight increase. The RSI indicator reaches 78/100 on TradingView, which demonstrates that the asset might be slightly overbought.

#Ethereum News #Cryptocurrency Whales
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Major Swiss Bank Makes Historic Dive into Crypto
2024/02/20 16:32
Major Swiss Bank Makes Historic Dive into Crypto
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Price Prediction for February 20
2024/02/20 16:32
XRP Price Prediction for February 20
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Vanguard Left Bitcoin ETF Inflows in the Dust, Nearly $1 Billion in BTC Vanishes After Transfer From Coinbase, Binance to Delist Six BTC, ETH and BNB Trading Pairs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/20 16:32
Vanguard Left Bitcoin ETF Inflows in the Dust, Nearly $1 Billion in BTC Vanishes After Transfer From Coinbase, Binance to Delist Six BTC, ETH and BNB Trading Pairs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Long-Dormant ETH Whale Reactivates $10.4 Million Wallet
Major Swiss Bank Makes Historic Dive into Crypto
XRP Price Prediction for February 20
Show all