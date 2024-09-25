    Dogwifhat (WIF) to $80: Epic Top Solana Meme Coin Price Prediction Revealed

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Top Solana meme coin dogwifhat (WIF) set for 4,000% rise to $80, believes Henrik Zeberg
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 15:36
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Henrik Zeberg, a trader known for his thunderous predictions regarding the cryptocurrency market, in particular forecasting the biggest crash since 1929, has suddenly turned his attention to probably the most popular meme token on Solana, dogwifhat (WIF). 

    According to Zeberg, WIF can expect to grow by more than 3,500% and even 4,000% by November of this year. As you can see on the price chart attached to the post, the analyst thinks dogwifhat can expect to see $80 opposite its price mark.

    Zeberg uses waves in his analysis, and in the case of WIF takes as his base the action demonstrated by the popular Solana meme coin earlier this year. Back then, the price of dogwifhat went from literally zero to $4.6 billion in market capitalization.

    Now, Zeberg believes that dogwifhat has the potential to go to $80 as well, which would mean a market cap of $79.9 billion. For example, all other things being equal, this would put WIF in the top five of the largest cryptocurrencies. 

    Furthermore, Solana (SOL) itself currently has a market cap of just over $70 billion.

    On the one hand, the popular trader's forecast seems overly optimistic. It is difficult to believe that an asset whose only appeal is that its logo features a cute dog in a knitted hat can be valued as high as all of PayPal. 

    However, history already saw this three years ago with DOGE and SHIB, and WIF itself has already shown similar results in 2024, albeit on a smaller scale.

    About the author
    article image
    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

