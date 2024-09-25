    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus has made important crypto statement and refuted several theories about Ethereum tokens and Bitcoin
    Wed, 25/09/2024 - 9:47
    Dogecoin Founder Says He Will Never Make Any (Meme) Crypto Again
    Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto (a playful reference to the Bitcoin creator’s pseudonym), who created the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, has taken to the X platform to make it clear that he has no intention to work on any other crypto project ever.

    He also revealed the very first coin he had worked on before making DOGE and slammed Ethereum-based coins, whose creators claim they were made in 2013.

    "I will never create any cryptocurrency" again: Billy Markus

    Earlier today, Markus posted a tweet to clarify his participation in the making of Dogecoin (and another crypto currency that failed) and make sure the community understand that he does not have any plans to build a new cryptocurrency ever again - especially a meme coin.

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto also clarified that he had only created two coins in his life – Dogecoin, and Bells before that. He underscored that since 2013, when DOGE was launched and he along with the other founder, Jackson Palmer, stepped down from the project, he has not been part of any cryptocurrency.

    Markus made it clear that he “will never create or work on any cryptocurrency since those two.” He added that any crypto project that claims that he is affiliated with it is deceiving the crypto community.

    Bells coin by Dogecoin creator

    As for the Bells token he mentioned briefly, Markus provided more details in the comments, answering an X user. Markus said that he made a code for the Bells coin before he offered Palmer to work on DOGE together.

    The current Bells project, he stated, runs on Ethereum, and it is very different coin from what he initially made: “Keep in mind that the current bells token was completely resurrected, the old blockchain was wiped out and a new one was started by others.”

    “The new one isn’t my project, it was just based on code i made 11 years ago,” he stressed.

    Markus pointed out that while, these days, some Ethereum-based token creators claim they launched their crypto in 2013, that “is a very obvious lie, ethereum wasn’t even made until 2015.”

    While addressing a question as to whether it was him who created Bitcoin, Markus responded sarcastically, "Yes and i created the internet and oxygen."

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

