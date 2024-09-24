    Original U.Today article

    BNB and SOL Price Prediction for September 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is growth of Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
    Tue, 24/09/2024 - 15:09
    

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BNB/USD

    The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.34% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BNB is trying to fix above the level of $605.60. 

    If that happens and the candle closes far from it, growth may continue to the $640 area until the end of the week.

    BNB is trading at $608.60 at press time.

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) has followed the upward move of BNB, going up by 3.41%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL is looking bullish. If the bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of $160 range within the next few days.

    SOL is trading at $147.88 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

