BNB and SOL Price Prediction for September 24

Most of the coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The rate of Binance Coin (BNB) has risen by 2.34% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BNB is trying to fix above the level of $605.60.

If that happens and the candle closes far from it, growth may continue to the $640 area until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $608.60 at press time.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) has followed the upward move of BNB, going up by 3.41%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the rate of SOL is looking bullish. If the bar closes around the current prices, one can expect a test of $160 range within the next few days.

SOL is trading at $147.88 at press time.