    Dogwifhat (WIF) Emerges as Best Coin, With 1,306% Gains

    Mushumir Butt
    Dogwifhat (WIF) has performed better than BTC, SHIB, DOGE and others
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 11:41
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Emerges as Best Coin, With 1,306% Gains
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Solana-based meme coin Dogwifhat (WIF) has emerged as the best coin in the first half of 2024. Per Forbes, the WIF price has skyrocketed 1,306% during this time, with a market cap of $2.1 billion. Based on this, Forbes has declared it the best-performing crypto of this year so far.

    Notably, WIF has outperformed all major currencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Moreover, it has shown better performance compared to leading meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). Most of these coins are not even in the top 10 list of Forbes.

    While Dogwifhat tops this list, Pepe (PEPE) came in second with 815% gains, and FET secured third place with 545% gains. The rest of the cryptocurrencies on this list are FLOKI (FLOKI), JasmyCoin (JASMY), Arweave (AR), Core (CORE), Toncoin (TON), Bitget Token (BGB) and Bonk (BONK).

    Dogwifhat has surprised many with its remarkable performance throughout this year. Launched on November 20, 2023, the Solana-based meme coin has already become a notable name in the realm of digital currencies. Its market performance has defied all the odds amid the rising volatility in the industry.

    WIF price outlook

    As of writing time, the Dogwifhat price has increased 2.9% to $1.79 in the last 24 hours. While this is not a major surge, the coin is rebounding from the recent crypto market crash. Meanwhile, the 24-hour trading volume of WIF has surged 27.88% to $326.7 million. The rising trading activity shows the resurgence of bullish sentiment.

    Traders have started to show confidence in WIF. Considering that it topped the last ranking of Forbes, it is likely that more traders will show interest in WIF in the near future. Its current performance shows that Dogwifhat can be the best coin in the second half of 2024 as well.

    About the author
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

