Advertisement
AD

    'There Will Always Be a Crash': Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Market Bubble

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin co-creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto warns of inevitable market crash
    Mon, 15/07/2024 - 9:00
    'There Will Always Be a Crash': Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Market Bubble
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibetoshi Nakamoto, co-creator of Dogecoin (DOGE), recently expressed concerns about the market's future, stating, "There will always be a crash at some point." His remarks came in response to the question of whether the stock market is currently in a bubble.

    Advertisement

    As of July 2024, the S&P 500 has been performing exceptionally well, hovering near record highs with a year-to-date return of approximately 15%. This impressive trajectory positions 2024 to be one of the best-performing years for the index in the last 25 years.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    Sun, 07/14/2024 - 10:12
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) Lead Crypto Market Recovery as Bitcoin (BTC) Reclaims $60K
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    'There Will Always Be a Crash': Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Market Bubble
    Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    XRP Price Breakout? Here's What to Expect This Week
    Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Abnormal Volatility, Soars to Nearly $63K

    The technology sector has been a primary driver of this growth, with companies like Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta experiencing significant stock price increases. This momentum reflects strong investor confidence in the ongoing expansion of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

    Laggard effect?

    In contrast, the crypto market's performance has been more varied this year. Bitcoin saw significant growth leading up to the April 2024 halving event, even reaching a new all-time high. However, it also experienced notable downward movements, with billion-dollar liquidations indicating a volatile market. Bitcoin's price chart does not resemble the "up only" trajectory seen in the S&P 500.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    For Dogecoin, the situation is even more subdued. Its year-to-date return stands at 32.6%, reflecting a less dramatic but still positive performance comparable to Bitcoin and the broader market.

    Related
    Dogecoin Developers Issue Crucial Ordinals Update
    Sat, 07/13/2024 - 15:00
    Dogecoin Developers Issue Crucial Ordinals Update
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Will the S&P 500 continue its upward trajectory, or are we on the brink of a market correction?

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:53
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Erase Zero If $0.00002 Arrives: But There's Silver Lining
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Erase Zero If $0.00002 Arrives: But There's Silver Lining
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    Jul 15, 2024 - 8:53
    Say Goodbye to Bitcoin Under $60,000 Forever: Samson Mow Doubles Down on Forecast
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Safuu 2.0 - Launches Crypto’s Highest Paying DeFi Yield of 102,800% APY
    HashKey Global Launches 4th Launchpool：UXLINK (UXLINK) Lock USDT & UXLINK to Earn From 1,400,000 UXLINK Prize Pool
    GoldenDolphin Presale Surpasses $200,000 in Record Time
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'There Will Always Be a Crash': Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on Market Bubble
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for July 15
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Erase Zero If $0.00002 Arrives: But There's Silver Lining
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD