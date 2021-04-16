ENG
RU

Dogecoin's Market Cap Surpasses Southwest Airlines After 300 Percent Pump

News
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 05:47
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin (DOGE) has come close to hitting $0.3
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
The market capitalization of joke cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has briefly surpassed that of Southwest Airlines, the largest low-cost carrier airline in the world, after soaring over 300 percent this week.   

Dogecoin reached a new all-time high of $0.298 at 2:35 a.m. UTC on the Binance exchange, with its market cap eclipsing $39 billion. The cryptocurrency inspired by the "Doge" internet meme remains significanlty bigger than Litecoin (LTC) and Uniswap (UNI), firmly holding onto its eighth place on CoinMarketCap. Its market cap is now bigger than that of Ethereum one year ago.   

As reported by U.Today, the most recent monster move was supercharged by yet another tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The WallStreetBets Reddit group temporarily lifting the ban on cryptocurrency discussions before swiftly reinstating it again might have also contributed to Dogecoin's resurgence. 

DOGE is up over 5,000 percent in 2021, dwarfing Bitcoin's seemingly impressive gains over the same time period.   

Dogecoin
Image by tradingview.com
Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

