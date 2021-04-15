Dogecoin Pumps 12 Percent After New Elon Musk Tweet

After awing the world with a video macaque playing a video game with its brain earlier this month, billionaire Elon Musk is once again tweeting about Dogecoin after almost a month-long break.
Following a series of cryptic tweets with emojis, Musk tweeted a painting of Spanish painter and sculptor Joan Miró, calling it "Doge Barking at the Moon" instead of "Dog Barking at the Moon" in a reference to his favorite cryptocurrency.
DOGE has jumped almost 12 percent since Musk's casual tweet on the Binance exchange, coming awfully close to a new all-time high.
Last month, cryptocurrency trader Andrei Badoiu came up with a bot that automatically purchases Bitcoin every time Elon Musk tweets about it.
The billionaire easily move the prices of cryptocurrencies with any Twitter mention.