Dogecoin Pumps 12 Percent After New Elon Musk Tweet

Dogecoin has seen its first Elon Musk-driven pump in almost a month

After awing the world with a video macaque playing a video game with its brain earlier this month, billionaire Elon Musk is once again tweeting about Dogecoin after almost a month-long break.

Following a series of cryptic tweets with emojis, Musk tweeted a painting of Spanish painter and sculptor Joan Miró, calling it "Doge Barking at the Moon" instead of "Dog Barking at the Moon" in a reference to his favorite cryptocurrency.

Image by @elonmusk

DOGE has jumped almost 12 percent since Musk's casual tweet on the Binance exchange, coming awfully close to a new all-time high.

Image by tradingview.com

Last month, cryptocurrency trader Andrei Badoiu came up with a bot that automatically purchases Bitcoin every time Elon Musk tweets about it.

The billionaire easily move the prices of cryptocurrencies with any Twitter mention.