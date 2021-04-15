ENG
Dogecoin Pumps 12 Percent After New Elon Musk Tweet

News
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 05:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Dogecoin has seen its first Elon Musk-driven pump in almost a month
After awing the world with a video macaque playing a video game with its brain earlier this month, billionaire Elon Musk is once again tweeting about Dogecoin after almost a month-long break. 

Following a series of cryptic tweets with emojis, Musk tweeted a painting of Spanish painter and sculptor Joan Miró, calling it "Doge Barking at the Moon" instead of "Dog Barking at the Moon" in a reference to his favorite cryptocurrency. 

Elon Musk
Image by @elonmusk

DOGE has jumped almost 12 percent since Musk's casual tweet on the Binance exchange, coming awfully close to a new all-time high.

Doge
Image by tradingview.com

Last month, cryptocurrency trader Andrei Badoiu came up with a bot that automatically purchases Bitcoin every time Elon Musk tweets about it.                      

The billionaire easily move the prices of cryptocurrencies with any Twitter mention.        

