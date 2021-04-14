Dogecoin's Daily Trading Volume Surpasses $4.5 Billion as Guy Fieri Joins List of Supporters

Wed, 04/14/2021 - 06:22
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Restaurateur Guy Fieri has become the latest celebrity to embrace Dogecoin as the red-hot meme coin keeps hitting new all-time highs
American restaurateur Guy Fieri has jumped on the Dogecoin train, posting a photo of himself in a Shiba Inu-themed space suit.  

Dogecoin
Image by @GuyFieri

According to Messari data, Dogecoin is up 71 percent over the past 24 hours, with its daily trading volume surpassing $4.5 billion.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New All-Time High, Zeroing In On $0.1

DOGE has already hit a new all-time high of $0.125 on the Binance exchange, outperforming every single cryptocurrency within the CoinMarketCap top 100. It is currently the best-performing coin, surpassing even XRP.       

The joke cryptocurrency has benefited from excessive celebrity attention. The list of its most famous cheerleaders includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg.

article image
