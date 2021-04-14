Dogecoin's Daily Trading Volume Surpasses $4.5 Billion as Guy Fieri Joins List of Supporters

Restaurateur Guy Fieri has become the latest celebrity to embrace Dogecoin as the red-hot meme coin keeps hitting new all-time highs

American restaurateur Guy Fieri has jumped on the Dogecoin train, posting a photo of himself in a Shiba Inu-themed space suit.

Image by @GuyFieri

According to Messari data, Dogecoin is up 71 percent over the past 24 hours, with its daily trading volume surpassing $4.5 billion.

DOGE has already hit a new all-time high of $0.125 on the Binance exchange, outperforming every single cryptocurrency within the CoinMarketCap top 100. It is currently the best-performing coin, surpassing even XRP.



The joke cryptocurrency has benefited from excessive celebrity attention. The list of its most famous cheerleaders includes Tesla CEO Elon Musk and rapper Snoop Dogg.