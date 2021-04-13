Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits New All-Time High, Zeroing In On $0.1

Dogecoin has printed a new all-time high, rallying hard with the rest of the crypto market

Dogecoin (DOGE), the internet's most famous meme cryptocurrency, has notched a new all-time high of $0.094 on the Binance exchange at 4:22 p.m UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

DOGE surpassed the $0.087 level for the first time on Jan. 29 when its price was pumped by over 800 percent within 24 hours by Reddit group SatoshiStreetBets trading group, TikTok traders, and, of course, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The billionaire entrepreneur would routinely post Dogecoin memes, triggering massive price increases.

The January rally was just a flash in the pan, with the Shiba Inu-inspired cryptocurrency plunging over 74 percent in just one day, but DOGE is now convincingly making a run at new all-time highs without Musk's Twitter handle.

Dogecoin is currently the best-performing currency inside the CoinMarketCap top 100, trumping even out-of-control XRP.

The market cap of the joke coin has now eclipsed $12 billion.