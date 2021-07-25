Robinhood CEO Teases New Cryptocurrency Features

News
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 11:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Robinhood will eventually introduce a cryptocurrency wallet feature, according to CEO Vlad Tenev
Robinhood CEO Teases New Cryptocurrency Features
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a Saturday webcast, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced that the popular trading app might at some point introduce a cryptocurrency wallet, Business Insider reports:

We've been doing a lot of work behind the scenes to provide our crypto customers with the functionality that they've been asking for. We know you want wallets.

While it might come as a surprise for some novice Robinhood users, the popular stock trading app doesn’t sell its users actual crypto. Instead, they get “I-owe-you” (IOU) notes on behalf of the company.

Those who buy cryptocurrencies on Robinhood are not capable of moving their holdings to other wallets, a notable limitation that attracts harsh criticism from the “not your keys, not your coins” crowd.

New cryptocurrency features will not be limited to wallets, according to Tenev. However, he also added that the company was working on introducing these features “safely.”

Related
Robinhood Crashes Due to Dogecoin Demand

Robinhood’s crypto play

Despite its controversial withdrawal policy and a fairly small number of available coins, cryptocurrency trading has been a resounding success for Robinhood.

The online brokerage firm managed to score 6 million new crypto users only in the first two months of 2021.

As reported by U.Today, Robinhood revealed that Dogecoin, a popular meme cryptocurrency, accounted for 34 percent of its total revenue derived from cryptocurrency transactions.

Overall, crypto transactions were responsible for 17 percent of the company’s quarterly revenue.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Robinhood CEO Teases New Cryptocurrency Features
07/25/2021 - 11:41
Robinhood CEO Teases New Cryptocurrency Features
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Cardano Founder Promises That Next Two Months Are Going to Be “Fun”
07/25/2021 - 10:10
Cardano Founder Promises That Next Two Months Are Going to Be “Fun”
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Elon Musk Has Message for Dogecoin Holders Who Want to Make a Lot of Money
07/25/2021 - 09:21
Elon Musk Has Message for Dogecoin Holders Who Want to Make a Lot of Money
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya